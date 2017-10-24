Excitement at appointment of Winston Peters as Deputy Prime Minister

To Northland where today's announcement of Winston Peters as New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs is being met with excitement and anticipation with the naming of ministerial positions in cabinet tomorrow.

Janeen Kaipo runs the social services provider Te Hauawhiowhio o Otangarei Trust, she says, "If he could bring some of those big-ticket items back into Te Taitokerau I think we'll have movement. We're whānau rich, we've got the capacity, it’s the capability and that's the investment that we need. If whānau can remove the history of never working and be workers and get into it and contribute I think we'll just have natural change within our communities".

The Managing Director of Waipapa Pine and Kiwi Timber Protection, Shane Horan says Northland has the potential to produce a lot more added value in its primary industries.

"I think it’s exciting for our industry because we've got three Northland ministers with Winston Shane and Kelvin. I think there's a lot we can do up here, there are plenty of opportunities so I'm looking forward to working with them. What we want to do address employment, look at how we can grow those numbers, grow GDP and all the good stuff really that we need in Northland."

Economic development in the regions was a key issue in Peters' campaign. And reports of a major land purchase by a local investor at Port Whangarei only days after Winstons' announcement to form a government with the Labour Party is a sign his policy will come to fruition.

Vaughn Potter manages the Rotorua Forest Haulage depot in Whangarei and is passionate about the development of the people of Ngati Hau at Whakapara, he says, "With Winston getting in there and talking about regional development I think it’s a great thing for Northland and for Māori. I also think that he's gonna bring prosperity to our people and to Northland and we've been sort of left out in the dark for so long."

There is also keen anticipation over tomorrow’s announcement with the possibility of more cabinet ministers from Northland.