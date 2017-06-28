Europe to hear Tommy Taurima songs at world festival

The newly formed kapa haka Tikitiki o Rangi are taking the songs of iconic Māori composer Tommy Taurima to the Festival of World Cultures in France. It'll be the first time in 16 years his songs have been performed abroad.

"For the majority of the group this the first time performing kapa haka like this, almost everyone are descendants of Kahungunu also most of us are from the Mormon faith," says group member Hawea Kingi.

The group was created by Tommy Taurima's mokopuna Te Rina Hirini as a way to continue the celebrations of his 80th birthday last year and to honour him.

"I just think his taonga his waiata are so precious that they need to be shared that they need to be sung."

"It's just a celebration of him and his waiata and his talent and his legacy really."

Tommy Taurima has dedicated most of his life to Māori performing arts and has written some of Māoridom's most loved songs.

But one his most famous waiata Kotiro Māori E has had a slight revamp.

"I revamped that," says Te Rina "Well he changed the lyrics a little bit in the first verse, there are new actions, the boys have new actions, just kind of lifted it up some more."

The festival will be held in Voiron France and will have 35 - 40 different groups from around the world performing in front of thousands.