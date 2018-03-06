Environmental awareness camps for tamariki

The man who walked the length of New Zealand to raise awareness about protecting our water is starting an environmental awareness camp for tamariki.

Hirini Reedy, of Ngāti Porou, is hosting the camps to encourage young people to become guardians of the natural environment.

“We must create our own new battalions of elite guardians who uphold the honour of the people, serve the wairua while protecting the natural ecosystems upon which life depends,” says Reedy.

His project, Kaitiaki o Aotearoa Eco-Warrior Camps, will include three two-day camps in Dunedin, Wellington, and Waiheke Island that will take place over three weekends in April.

During the camps Reedy will teach tamariki skills including basic bush survival, how to care for the environment and how to use a taiaha for self-discipline.

“Kids learn a set of taiaha-inspired movements for self-discipline. These movements provide foundation for learning self-defence and eco-protection responsibilities,” Reedy wrote on his event page.

“The movements also build teamwork and group cohesion among kids.”

The tamariki will go on day-walks to practice pathfinding, problem-solving, navigation and observing human impact on natural terrain.

Last year Reedy, who is a former NZ Army officer, walked more than 2000km from the top of New Zealand to the bottom to rally the public regarding the deteriorating state of the country’s waterways.

Children between 11 and 13 years old are welcome to take part in his camps and registrations close on April 3.

