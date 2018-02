Te Puea Memorial Marae in Māngere is making it easier for unemployed people to find work.

Business owners, industry workers, and government representatives arrived at the marae today to share ideas on how to achieve the goal.

Unemployment was a prevailing theme identified in the three years Te Puea spent taking in homeless families and families in need.

An employment pipeline at Te Puea Memorial Marae is seen as a good initiative for those who may need support in other areas of their lives.