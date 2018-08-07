Emerging Māori designers in line-up for NZFW

The official schedule for the New Zealand Fashion Week 2018 has been announced and a major highlight will be the Miromoda showcase.

The show will feature up and coming indigenous designers including Zannah-Rose Thornicroft and Henele Taufalele, as well as 2018 Miromoda winners Misty Ratima and Nichola Te Kiri.

Ratima from Napier took out the supreme award at the Miromoda competition in July.

“I submitted two collections for competition and am stoked to have come first equal with my super talented, super wahine friend Nichola for the 'Avant Garde' section. I'm also honoured to have been named the 'Overall Winner' of Miromoda 2018," she said in a Facebook post.

"I'm looking forward to enjoying it with some of my closest designer mates.”

Miromoda is committed to developing Māori designers and was founded as an organisation to advance the quality status of Māori fashion designs.

The Miromoda showcase is scheduled for Thursday, August 30 at 3pm.

Meanwhile, Ngāpuhi fashion designer Pia Naera is set to showcase her new collection at the event on Saturday September 1.

