Topic: Flooding

Emergency services to reach isolated areas in Tolaga Bay

By Online News - Rereātea
  • North Island: East Coast

Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management staff will be airlifted into isolated properties in Tolaga Bay this morning to provide welfare checks and essential food supplies.

Contractors have been working around the clock to clear silt and debris from roads and Anaura Bay, Kaiaua, Waiomoko, Panikau, Pakare Roads are now open.

A large amount of debris, sludge, silt is still on the roads and the public is reminded to stay off any that are closed.

Anyone affected by the flood event and requiring support should contact the local council.

Related stories: Flooding

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community