Emergency services to reach isolated areas in Tolaga Bay

Tairawhiti Civil Defence Emergency Management staff will be airlifted into isolated properties in Tolaga Bay this morning to provide welfare checks and essential food supplies.

Contractors have been working around the clock to clear silt and debris from roads and Anaura Bay, Kaiaua, Waiomoko, Panikau, Pakare Roads are now open.

A large amount of debris, sludge, silt is still on the roads and the public is reminded to stay off any that are closed.

Anyone affected by the flood event and requiring support should contact the local council.