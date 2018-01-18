Topic: Waka Ama

Elite women's & men's paddlers take over Karāpiro

By Eru Paranihi
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Day four at the National Waka Ama Sprint Championships in Karāpiro has seen the W1 500 races get underway. 

All eyes were on TOA Waka Ama club paddler Marama Elkington who was out to reclaim her title she lost to Akayshia Williams from the Mareikura Waka Ama club.

A very interesting showdown is expected to entertain the masses tomorrow.

Elite waka ama paddler Tupuria King was out on the water for the first time today.

He believes there are benefits to including overseas paddlers at the championships in Karāpiro.

Despite being a national tournament, King says their inclusion is a chance for everyone to lift their game.

