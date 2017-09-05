Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Te Tai Tonga candidates go head to head

By Election Aotearoa
  • Wellington
  • South Island

Election Aotearoa continues its exclusive coverage of the Māori electorates and this week features candidates from the country's southern-most Māori electorate of Te Tai Tonga.  

In part one of tonight's debate, candidates Rino Tirikatene from Labour, Metiria Turei from the Green Party and Mei Reedy-Taare from the Māori Party discuss the latest #ElectionAotearoa poll results.

The electorate includes Wellington and parts of the Hutt Valley in the North Island and spans the entire South Island, also drawing in Rakiura/Stewart Island and Rēkohu/Chatham Islands.

The exclusive Māori Television poll reveals Tirikatene as a clear front-runner at 57.1% of voters, the Māori Party's Mei Reedy-Taare on 22.1%, closely followed by Metiria Turei from the Green Party on 20.7%.  

Presenters Heta Gardiner and Oriini Kaipara quiz the candidates on the poll, including asking Turei how serious she is about becoming the electorate's next MP after she delivers a "new message" during the debate calling for voters to also give her their electorate vote.

The presenters also ask Reedy-Taare whether she can back up talk of ending Labour's dominance when she trails significantly in the poll.

