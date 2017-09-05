Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Te Tai Tonga candidates debate environment and education

By Election Aotearoa
  • Wellington
  • South Island

In part two of Election Aotearoa's exclusive Māori electorate debates, candidates from the country's southern-most Māori electorate of Te Tai Tonga discuss environmental issues and education concerns.

The electorate includes Wellington and parts of the Hutt Valley in the North Island and spans the entire South Island, also drawing in Rakiura/Stewart Island and Rēkohu/Chatham Islands.

Candidates Rino Tirikatene from Labour, Metiria Turei from the Green Party and Mei Reedy-Taare from the Māori Party speak with presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner about cleaning up the waterways, discussing the suitability of a water tax and issues related to the ownership of water.

In this section, the candidates also discuss education issues such as student poverty and allowances and access to free tertiary education. 

