Election Aotearoa: Te Tai Tokerau candidates go head-to-head

Candidates vying for the vote of Te Tai Tokerau take the stage in part three of the Election Aotearoa debate.

Incumbent MP and Labour co-leader Kelvin Davis faces off against the Mana Movement’s Hone Harawira, Maki Herbert of Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis and Godfrey Rudolph from the Greens.

Māori Television’s final poll of the Māori seats has Davis well ahead with more than double the support of Hone Harawira.

In the Māori seat of Te Tai Tokerau, Davis is holding court with 67.4% support as the preferred candidate. Harawira takes most of the remaining share at 30.3%, leaving the Green’s Godfrey Rudolph well outside the kingdom on 2.3%.

Maki Herbert wasn't registered at the time of the poll so isn't included.

In this segment of the debate, candidates respond to the poll results and Heta Gardiner and Oriini Kaipara canvass what they have to offer that could help entice more voters in their direction.