Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Te Tai Hauāuru candidates debate race relations, employment and the environment

By Election Aotearoa , Native Affairs
  • North Island: West Coast

The Te Tai Hauāuru electorate is home to Mt Taranaki and the Whanganui River. In Part Two of our debate with the political candidates of the electorate, we discuss how they will protect the natural resources In the region.

Candidates Jack McDonald from the Green Party, Adrian Rurawhe from Labour and Howie Tamati from the Māori Party speak with presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner about their policies on environmental issues.

"Many voters in this electorate are concerned about the environment. There's been the seabed mining protests in Pātea and the fight to legally recognise the Whanganui River as a living and indivisible entity with its own rights and values. This issue is a hot topic," says Gardiner.

In this section, the candidates also discuss how they will create more jobs, the state of mental illness and the heated topic of race relations.

"Last year, former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd sparked a national discussion about institutionalised racism when he confessed to being a 'recovering racist'. It was a much needed debate that will be discussed further with tonight's candidates," says Gardiner.

Related stories: Elections

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks