Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Tāmaki Makaurau candidates debate the big issues

By Election Aotearoa
  • Auckland

In part two of the Tāmaki Makaurau Election Aotearoa debate, the candidates tackle the big issues facing voters.

According to statistics, almost 60% of Māori in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate are 30 or under.

The average wage is $33,000. Labour, National and NZ First will raise the minimum wage, the Greens and Māori Party prefer a living wage, and TOP likes an Unconditional Basic Income.

Heta Gardiner asks candidates, "If you were a young voter, which of the income benefits would you prefer?"

The candidates are also quizzed over the fact that Tāmaki Makaurau has the worst voter turnout of all the electorates and some of the worst social issues for Māori.

All political parties have used major issues impacting Māori on a national level as key bartering tools in the lead-up to the election in an attempt to sway voters.

Election Aotearoa asks the candidates what practical solutions they can provide to whānau currently dealing with homelessness, poverty, health and employment issues.

Auckland itself is one of the most expensive cities in the country to live and even families in steady employment are facing major issues due to their incomes not matching the growing cost of living. 

Candidates are also asked in this segment how they plan to assist families struggling to get by on a day-to-day basis. 

