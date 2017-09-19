Election Aotearoa: Iwi Politics, Treaty Settlement, Youth, Drugs, Prisons and Middle-Māori

In part four of the Election Aotearoa debate, the candidates discuss leadership, the Ngāpuhi treaty settlement, youth issues, drug concerns, Māori prisons and middle-Māori.

Candidates Kelvin Davis from the Labour Party, Mana's Hone Harawira, Godfrey Rudolph from the Green Party and Maki Herbert of Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis speak with presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner about whether the MP for Te Tai Tokerau should provide stronger leadership by getting involved in iwi or marae politics.

In this section, the candidates also consider whether more should be done by the electorate MP to progress Ngāpuhi's treaty settlement, how best to help unemployed youth, the 'P' and synthetic cannabis problems, the validity of Māori run prisons and how to help middle-Māori struggling financially.