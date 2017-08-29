Topic: Elections

Election Aotearoa: Ikaroa Rāwhiti candidates debate major issues impacting their region

By Election Aotearoa
  • North Island: East Coast

In Part Two of Māori Television’s political debate with the candidate of Ikaroa-Rāwhiit, we discuss the issues affecing the region like housing, health and economic development.

In fact, communities in the electorate have discovered innovative ways to help their economy. Earlier this year, the people of Ruatoria got the approval to grow a legal hemp harvest with the aim to benefit whanau and the community in the future.

Presenters Oriini Kaipara and Heta Gardiner discuss with candidates Marama Fox from the Māori Party, incumbent MP Meka Whaitiri from Labour and Dr Elizabeth Kerekere from the Green Party, about how they will continue to grow the economy with innovative ideas.

"Māori Television visited Ruatoria to see the first harvesting of its hemp crop," says Kaipara. "The community was excited about the opportunities the trial enterprise could potentially bring. I'd be interested to hear about other innovative ideas from the candidates."

