Eight men charged in relation to Whanganui shooting

Multiple search warrants were executed yesterday in Whanganui in relation to the shooting of Kevin Ratana last Tuesday.

Eight men are now in police custody as a result of the search warrants, facing multiple charges including threatening to kill, unlawful possession of ammunition and participation in an organised crime group.

Police have recovered a number of firearms, firearms parts and ammunition

The Whanganui community can expect to continue to see an increased number of armed police, investigative staff, and the Eagle helicopter in the area as the investigation continues.

Police say they expect to lay further charges