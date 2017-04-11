Edgecumbe whānau worried about second storm

The Bay of Plenty region is forecast to receive up to 250mm of rain in the 48 hours from midday tomorrow. According to MetService, it's predicted that the coastal communities will be hit the hardest. Te Kāea followed two whānau who returned home today.

There were mixed emotions for the Kereama family who were finally able to return to their home on West Bank Rd.

Flood victim Lisa Kereama told Te Kāea, “Pretty heart-wrenching. We're one of the fortunate ones who can return back to our house. We've got another home in Rata ave and yeah, just mamae because we know we won't be able to do the same thing at that house. All our clothes and things are gone.”

Residents living in north Edgecumbe returned to their homes today. Matthew Hata and Vanessa Mikaere only moved to their home four days prior to the flooding and are desperate to check on family pets.

Flood victim Vanessa Mikaere says, “I was relieved to get in because we left behind nine baby rabbits in our hutches and a guinea pig and I was concerned about them as well as our four cats. We have two beautiful daughters, so the whole point of getting in to see how they were was really to provide some relief to our children.”

Yesterday, residents in the south-eastern section of Edgecumbe returned to their homes since the town was flooded five days ago, which forced 1600 residents to flee. However, the residents are now bracing for more heavy rain.

Lisa’s brother Whare Kereama says, “Hopefully these fullas have fixed the breach in the walls. So this problem does not happen again. Cause if it breaks again we're just back to square one or might be worse this time.”

Mikaere says, “I don't know if I really want to stay here with this new storm coming. I'm a little bit nervous as to what may happen. Luckily for us we have a home back in Whakatāne and we can retreat back to there.”

The Whakatāne District council has warned residents to prepare an evacuation plan for them and their pets. Farmers are advised to move stock to higher ground before noon tomorrow.