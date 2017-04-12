Edgecumbe residents angry at Council over flood damage

Edgecumbe after Cyclone Debbie.

Edgecumbe residents are angry at the Whakatane District Council over how the flood recovery in their town has been handled.

This comes after 2000 Edgecumbe residents were forced to evacuate their homes at the wake of Cyclone Debbie hit New Zealand last week.

And now the country is bracing for more floods from Cyclone Cook.

Kawe Kōrero Reporters spoke to Edgecumbe resident Lolo Hale who has taken refuge with 22 family members at her whanau home in Te Teko.

She says the Whakatane District Council should have fixed the stop bank when Edgecumbe was flooded in 2004.

“They have a lot to do at this time. The community is angry with them,” says Hale.

“The workers are still doing their work but if they were prepared at the start, perhaps the flooding wouldn't have been this bad.”

200 to 250mm of rain is predicted to fall over the next two days.

Severe gales are also predicted along the coast, which will likely lead to storm surges and flooding of coastal margins.