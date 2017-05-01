Edgecumbe Primary prepared for students' return

Edgecumbe Primary School principal Kahu Walker is confident in the services set up to help students' affected by the recent flood.

In April, close to 2000 residents in the town were evacuated from their homes as water broke through a breach in the Rangitaiki River stopbank.

Walker says, "The school is here to tautoko the community and help get children back into normal life."

For more than two years, 45-year-old Kahu Walker has been at the helm of the school and a member of the community for more than 20 years.

"There are plenty of wrap around social and health services like NASH, Ngāti Awa Social Health Services Trust who have been putting on lunches for schools," Walker says.



Edgecumbe Primary has around 200 students on its roll and an estimated 90% of those students live in the flood zone.

Walker isn't sure how many will be coming back for Term 2 but wants families reassured that the school is here to help.

"There's trauma teams and services from the Ministry of Education as well," Walker adds.