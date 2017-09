Some families have started to return to their homes in Edgecumbe, Bay of Plenty, following the devastating flood that hit their small township in April.

130 claims were lodged for homes in Edgecumbe with insurance company, Vero, of which Vero has paid out approximately $7million for.

Repair work is continuing for many properties damaged by the flood, and it's hoped that all Vero customers will be able to return to their homes before Christmas.