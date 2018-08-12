'E Oho' researched book produced by Raimona Inia for Te Arawa

Today in Maketū, near the landing of the Te Arawa canoe, a special ceremony took place acknowledging 'E Oho', a book researched by Raimona Inia of Te Arawa. The book is a collection of historical information collected by Inia from elders of Te Arawa.

It's been a two year journey for Raimona Inia. “I'm humbled and now I'm able to rest”.

This 325-page book is a collection of information given to Inia by numerous elders and historians of Te Arawa. The book covers areas like genealogy and the migration of the Te Arawa canoe.

In 2016 Inia was the recipient of a scholarship by the Ngāti Whakaue Education Endowment Trust Board. He also received support from local trusts to help him produced this book.

Monty Morrison of the Ngāti Whakaue Education Endownment Trust Board says “information concerning our elders, this was one of the first criteria's, but it's up to them”.

According to Inia he did not produce 'E Oho' to sell the book in order to make profit. Those who attended today received a free copy.

Richard Mitai-Ngatai says “he has achieved what only a small number of us have achieved. A lot of us read books but to write them that's on another level”. Hohua Mohi believes that “this will become a valuable resource for our children so it should never be lost."

Next week every educational group in Rotorua will receive a free copy of this book, from Kōhanga reo to secondary level.