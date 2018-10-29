Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be shown true manaakitanga

Preparations are in full swing for when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Ōhinemutu, Rotorua on Wednesday.

Rene Mitchell, sister to the late Sir Howard Morrison is supervising the catering for the royal couple and says her family has a history of hosting royalty.

“My dad, Temuera Morrison, he was one of the organisers, big organisers for her visit in 1954.”

Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip visited Rotorua and this week her grandchild Prince Harry and Wife Meghan will do the same.

“This will be all set up tomorrow and then Wednesday will come and then it will go.”

Rotorua councilor Trevor Maxwell co-chairs the committee tasked with the organisation of the royal visit.

The hardest part was keeping it all confidential.

“...Carefully planning everything along the way, even down to the caterers. We couldn’t tell them for a while until it was confirmed.”

2014 MasterChef NZ winners Kasey and Karena Bird are part of the catering team helping prepare the menu.

This Wednesday the royal couple will be given a traditional welcome onto Te Papaiouru Marae, Ōhinemutu.