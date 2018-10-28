Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive in Wellington

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed by pohiri and haka and exchanged hongi with kaumātua and kuia at Wellington’s Government house soon after touching down Sunday afternoon.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s first public appearance was met with cheers and screaming from onlookers at Pukeahu War Memorial Park, where they laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown warrior and visited the new UK war memorial.

At least 2000 people came to catch a glimpse of the couple, holding signs, gifts and bouquets.

One family left Whanganui at 7am this morning to secure a premium spot.

They told Te Kāea “It’s not everyday you get the chance to see a royal so we thought it would be a good opportunity and experience for our daughter.”

One little girl named Romy donning a paper crown got the chance to speak to "a real Prince".

“He asked me how old I was and if me and my friend were sisters. I told him we weren’t.”

Some people were so overcome with emotion they broke down crying.

Minister of Defence Ron Mark, Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Wellington Mayor Justin Lester accompanied the pair.

Government Kaumātua and Māori Advisor Piri Sciascia says Prince Harry was very comfortable engaging with Māori culture as it was not his first visit to New Zealand.

“He’s has been here before so he understands well what the protocols are.”

The NZ leg of the Royal visit will take four days with the pair focusing on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts.

Monday morning they will hear about youth-led mental health projects at Wellington’s Maranui Café before before flying to Nelson for a bush walk and barbecue at Abel Tasman’s National Park. Here they will be greeted by Ngāti Rarua.

Tuesday they'll be in Auckland where activities include gumboot throwing before wrapping up the tour in Rotorua on Wednesday, where they will be hosted at Te Papaiouru Marae.

They will quickly return to Wellington before heading back home to England via Australia shortly after.