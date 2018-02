Dr Lance O'Sullivan is offering a Te Aka Hauora scholarship from his Moko Foundation.

The two scholarships are worth $5000 each and will go towards a student of Māori descent who is actively studying a Bachelor of Human Biology or Human Sciences.

In his announcement during the Waitangi Celebrations yesterday, Dr O'Sullivan says it's a huge opportunity to shape the career of these people.

Māori who are doing medicine, who want to serve Māori and new models of care and the way things are done.