Down-sizing Tipene Maaka

Last year when Te Kāea spoke with overweight man Tipene Maaka, he had lost 150kg, but now in 2018, he has lost even more weight, almost halving his original weight of 497kg.

Just over a year ago, Tipene started out on his weight loss journey and he hasn't looked back since.

Tipene Maaka (Ngāti Kahungunu) says, "I started at 497kg I've lost 265kg in under a year through diet and discipline."

He got a major wake up call when he was hospitalised in 2016 because of his weight, but he has now turned his life around.

"I've mastered my diet, no sugar, no flour, I don't eat red meat I've given that up, all because of the chemo and that I can't stomach it. My stomach can't handle red meat so I been trying vegetarian meals and I love it," Maaka explains.

It hasn't been easy for the 43-year-old, who had had serious challenges along the way.

"I was diagnosed with lower bowel I had tumours, so my medication is I opted out of having the operation because my mum had the op and she died two weeks later. I don't want to do that, I'll always have complications but yeah, I just refuse to give up," says Maaka.

In a previous life, he couldn't walk or let alone run, but now he's getting close to his goal of weighing 100kg.