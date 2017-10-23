Double fatality following St Lukes crash

Two people have died following a crash on St Lukes Road in Auckland overnight.

Just after 1am, police on the Northwest motorway saw a speeding vehicle. Once Police caught up to this vehicle, a pursuit commenced. The vehicle had been sighted travelling at approximately 130 kph in an 80kph zone.

The vehicle did not pull over and instead fled from police. The vehicle exited the motorway at the St Lukes off-ramp and at 1.12am, when overtaking another vehicle, crashed into a tree on St Lukes Road.

Five people were in the vehicle. The deceased are a 25-year-old Auckland woman and a 29-year-old Auckland man. Both were rear seat passengers.



The driver, believed to be a 22-year-old man, and two other passengers have been hospitalised with moderate to serious injuries.



The crash has been referred to the IPCA and Police are also conducting their own investigation.



Police would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle being overtaken at the time of the crash, as well any other witnesses to the pursuit - please call Auckland Central Police Station on 09 302 6400.

