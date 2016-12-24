Domestic Violence spike over festive season

Christmas can be the hardest time of year for some families, as domestic violence significantly rises over the festive season. Womens Refuge say they are expecting numbers to double over Christmas and into the New Year.

Police in Hawke's Bay are called out to 6000 family violence incidents every year, with a spike over Christmas.

"There is a noticeable increase, for example over the weekend we had more than 70 family incidents reported," explains Constable Phillippa Smith, part of the police family violence team.

At Womens Refuge their numbers are expected to double over the festive season and into the months following the New Year.

"The financial side of things is really big so after Christmas when the bills come in and you realise you've spend the power money on Christmas presents that puts a lot of strain on couples," says Megan Thomassen-Clarke Manager at the Napier Womens Refuge.

"It's not just Māori that are going through a hard time at the moment its everybody all different ages, race that are struggling at this time of the year," says Constable Smith.

It's not unusual for the refuge to be full to capacity or sometimes overflowing but they say they would never turn anyone away.



"We manage because we have to but if somebody was to provide us with the resources to be able to cater to that we wouldn't say no obviously," says Thomassen-Clarke.

Police advise to budget, limit alcohol consumption and to take time out if an argument occurs.