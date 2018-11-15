Dignity donate 10,000 sanitary products

The Wellington startup company, Dignity, have donated 10,000 pads and tampons to schoolgirls around the country.

Dignity was founded by Wellington entrepreneurs Jacinta Gulasekharam and Miranda Hitchings two years ago today.

The young duo launched their business while they were studying at Victoria University, hoping to bring an end to 'period poverty' in New Zealand high schools.

Hitchings says, “Period sanitary products cost women an average of $15,000 throughout their lives.”

She says the cost for high school students and their families could become a burden resulting in some having to use toilet paper.

“That can lead to traumatic experiences, social anxiety, and in some cases, it can lead to girls skipping school altogether,” says Hitchings.

Dignity provides period products to girls across 50 schools throughout New Zealand.

“We’re on a mission to make period sanitary products completely free for every woman in New Zealand,” Gulasekharam says.

“Eventually, we’d like to have a model in which all working women have their sanitary products paid for by their employer, and in turn all high school girls throughout New Zealand have theirs donated to them."

Gulasekharam says period poverty has been an unthinkable subject in the past despite the health issues that affect half the population.

“Dignity is putting an end to the taboo and the harm that period poverty is causing throughout our country. We’re 10,000 boxes in, but we’re just getting started.”