Developing Māori business in Kahungunu

Utilising natural resources available to Māori and creating innovation is at the heart of creating new jobs for Kahungunu whānau as part of the Matariki Economic Regional Strategy for Hawke's Bay.

"We feel think and know that Māori have lots of ideas and lots of opportunities and we really want to support our whanau to capitalise on those to grow their own prosperity, to grow their own business opportunities so they can be in control of their own destiny really," explains governance board member Shayne Walker.

In July last year the regional economic strategy was launched and is supported by central and local government, Māori organisations and treaty groups as a way to create jobs.

"What we're trying to do and recognise is our economics which is often called the considered the financial side is not isolated from our social aspects such as our hauroa and our education so we're trying combine those both so it's a bout lifting the well-being of our whānau not just business owners and business managers."

The plan enables access to business support agencies to not only develop the ideas but to help resource and fund them.

"We're seeing some awesome stuff around tourism and just coordinating the offer that we can make to domestic and international guests and the other opportunity that we have here in our region that we want to take forward is around technology and digital enablement," explains Jody Hamilton of JMP Consulting.

"What we have is access to our natural resources and our whenua and is underdeveloped so I think that is the biggest opportunity and the other one is our innovation," reiterates Walker.

The overall goal is about creating long term success for them and their whānau living in Hawke's Bay.