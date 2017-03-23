Devastated Adele fans feel ripped off

Two Adele fans claim they were ripped off after being told they had wheelchair access at the concert only to find out there was none. Adele is in New Zealand performing three concerts this week.

A desperate plea from die-hard Adele fans.

Letitia Butler says, “We just want to be up the front and to see Adele, she wants to be able to sit next to me and we want to be in the concert.”

Maia Marshall-Amai says, “Just hope to be able to go and get a seat where I can access and watch Adele.”

Marshall-Amai bought two Adele concert tickets from the Viagogo website last year at a cost of $1252AUD. She says it looked legitimate and it was the only site advertising tickets, so she purchased aisle seats close to the stage.

“Just because my ching-chong bro she's the Māori Adele. So she's mean at singing and loves Adele, we both do. We just wanted to get her some tickets for Christmas.

Butler says, “However two nights ago we got the email with our tickets and Maiz checked them straight away and they were up in the stand, so they weren't what she paid for. So we emailed them immediately and raised our concerns. That’s the reason why we brought them because they were on the grass, they were accessible. When I emailed them they only replied, it seemed like a standard email, "those were the tickets you paid for, we cannot offer a refund, we cannot compensate."

In desperation, the pair posted their plight on Facebook yesterday and Butler posted her remix of Adele's popular song Hello in a bid to get assistance and stop others purchasing from unofficial websites.

“Our phones were going off all night, we had to silent them so we could get a couple of hours sleep. The family just sharing their love and there have even been people willing to swap seats with us, but the days that they can give them to us is on a different day like a Sunday, which sadly I have to go back up North.”

The pair will attend tonight's concert at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium and hope organisers will allow them wheelchair access seating.