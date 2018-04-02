Desert Rd crash deceased identified

Police have released the names of the two children who died in a crash on the Desert Road on Friday 30 March.

They were Arteen Mosaferi, 4 years old, and Radeen Mosaferi, two months old.

The boys were both from Hamilton.

According to reports, Arteen died at the scene and Radeen died at Starship Hospital yesterday from injuries sustained in the crash.

A third person who sustained injuries in the crash remains in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating the cause of the crash.