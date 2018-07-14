Derek Lardelli wins Matariki Supreme Award

Renowned artist Derek Ladelli of Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Konohi and Ngāi Te Aweawe has won the Te Tohu Tiketike o Matariki Supreme award.

Lardelli is a prominent leader in the Māori arts world, both contemporary and traditional.

He says, “It’s all being creative and being allowed the opportunity to grow the creativity, which has come through generations of artistic deliveries to be where it is today. And it’s still developing and it’s still presenting itself as Māori.”

As an artist he holds many roles and those roles consist of a tāmoko artist, carver, kapa haka performer, composer, graphic designer, teacher and tutor for Te Kapa Haka o Whangara Mai Tawhiti.

Therefore he’s dedicated to passing all the knowledge he possess down to the next generation so that his legacy and the many others live on.

“We have a responsibility back to our tipuna and to the very world which they left behind for us. To make an effort to maintain it, to develop and enhance it for the future.

Lardelli is arguably one of New Zealand’s finest and most diverse artist and he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“I can’t see myself doing anything other than art, in particular Māori art because that’s what drives me that’s my passion.”