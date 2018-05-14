Delays for some Waikato bus services this morning

The Go Bus Transport service in Hamilton will see some delays this morning as First Union members are set to go on strike until 10 am.

Waikato Regional Council says this is an employment matter between Go Bus Transport and its employees.

“We understand First Union is advocating for a living wage for bus drivers,” said Waikato Regional Council’s chief financial officer, Mike Garrett.

He also adds, “Our focus today has been on minimising the inconvenience to passengers as much as possible, and we’ve worked closely with Go Bus to do that since receiving notification of the strike this morning.”

All regional services – 20 Cambridge, 21 Northern Connector, 22 Morrinsville/Paeroa, 23 Raglan and 24 Te Awamutu – will run as normal. The Orbiter, 4N Flagstaff North, 5 Chartwell, 11 Fairfield, 13 University and 29 Hamilton Gardens will also run as normal.

The CBD Shuttle service will not operate until 10 am.

There will be disruptions to all other Hamilton bus services. More details are as followed:

Western services

1 Pukete, 3 Dinsdale, 6 Mahoe, 7 Glenview, 8 Frankton, 9 Newton, 12 Fitzroy, 18 Te Rapa and 26 Bremworth/Templeview will operate all services to the Transport Centre ONLY. Minor delays are likely. Trips from the Transport Centre back to the suburbs will not operate until after 10am.

Eastern services

2 Silverdale NO SERVICE on the 8.20am Transport Centre to Nevada Road bus NO SERVICE on the 8.51am Nevada Road to Transport Centre bus NO SERVICE on the 8.50am Transport Centre to Nevada Road bus NO SERVICE on the 9.18am Nevada Road to Transport Centre bus



4 Flagstaff NO SERVICE on the 8.35am Transport Centre to Rototuna Shopping Centre bus



10 Hillcrest NO SERVICE on the 7.26am Transport Centre to Riverlea Road bus NO SERVICE on the 7.48am Riverlea Road to Transport Centre bus NO SERVICE on the 8.28am Transport Centre to Riverlea Road bus NO SERVICE on the 9.00am Riverlea Road to Transport Centre bus



14 Claudelands NO SERVICE on the 6.59am Chartwell to Transport Centre bus NO SERVICE on the 7.29am Transport Centre to Chartwell bus NO SERVICE on the 7.57am Chartwell to Transport Centre bus NO SERVICE on the 8.29am Transport Centre to Chartwell bus NO SERVICE on the 8.59am Chartwell to Transport Centre bus



16 Rototuna NO SERVICE on the 9.15am Rototuna Shopping Centre to Transport Centre bus



17 Hamilton East Uni NO SERVICE on the 7.27am Transport Centre to University bus NO SERVICE on the 7.58am University to Transport Centre bus



RC Rototuna Circular NO SERVICE on the 6.59am RC Clockwise from Chartwell to the Transport Centre NO SERVICE on the 7.18am RC Clockwise from the Transport Centre via Flagstaff NO SERVICE on the 8.15am RC Clockwise from the Transport Centre via Flagstaff NO SERVICE on the 7.19am RC Anti-Clockwise from Chartwell to the Transport Centre via Rototuna NO SERVICE on the 9.19am RC Anti-Clockwise from Chartwell via Rototuna



Ministry of Education School Bus and Specialised School Transport Assistance services will not be affected.

Further details can be found on the Busit Facebook page.