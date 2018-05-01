Delamere calls on govt to honour promise to skilled migrants

The former Minister of Immigration, Tuariki Delamere is calling on the government to honour a promise to migrant business people and grant them residency to New Zealand.

In a recent submission to Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway, Delamere argued to veto a policy introduced under National that currently prevents many from qualifying.

Delamere says overseas business people come to New Zealand thinking that by doing A and B, they are promised residency after two years.

But he points the finger at the National Party.

“Michael Woodhouse and the National government then said ‘haha we tricked you, we've added a C, didn't tell you about it, we’ve now added a C condition’. Now for me that's immoral, that's disgusting,” says Delamere.

Juanita Neville-Te Roto says her 11-year-old daughter has benefitted from The Tomatis Method. The sound therapy to increase concentration was introduced by immigrant Maria Lundqvist at the invitation of the government in 2012.

However, she says the goal posts have been now moved. Applicants now have to make a huge profit.

“I'm profitable, but it's the other people, it's my licensees that make the money, direct staff, not me personally,” saysLundqvist, "I came here to introduce a method with massive, massive value to New Zealand and now they say I don't make enough money that's ridiculous".

Delamere has now written a 65-page letter to the new minister of immigration outlining what he thinks should happen.

“I want him to take note of the prime minister's commitment to New Zealand. A kinder, fairer and better New Zealand. And that starts with honouring our promises,” he says.

Lees-Galloway agrees that the entrepreneur visa is not working as intended and will instruct his office to work on the matter after their campaign priorities are implemented.