Decision made to euthanise stranded whale

A difficult decision has been made to humanely euthanise the stranded humpback whale at Ripiro Beach, outside Dargaville.

This decision was made after consultation with whale stranding experts.

DOC Operations Manager Stephen Stoole says the attempts to re-float the whale had been unsuccessful. The whale’s condition was deteriorating, she was in distress and unlikely to survive.

“Those with the whales did all they could to keep them comfortable and attempt refloating.”

Two humpback whales stranded on Sunday with the younger whale passing away yesterday.

“A big thanks to Te Roroa, Te Uri o Hau, Project Jonah, Ingrid Visser and her team and Northland locals who worked alongside DOC staff to help the whales as much as possible. This is a sad outcome and a decision not taken lightly.”