Deb Fuller named Silver Ferns assistant

Former Northern Mystics coach Debbie Fuller has been confirmed as the new Silver Ferns assistant coach. Fuller joins Silver Ferns Head Coach Noeline Taurua this week ahead of the Quad Series at Auckland's Spark Arena.

New Silver Ferns assistant coach Deb Fuller said she has a great understanding of Taurua's coaching style. This is something they both formed while Fuller was an assistant to Taurua at Northern Mystics in the ANZ Premiership in 2015.

“We have a really deep level of trust, when you’ve got that level of trust with another coach you are constantly challenging and pushing each other while you want to get the best out of your team,” she said

Fuller takes on the opportunity with open arms ready to tackle the task ahead as the team assemble this week in Auckland for the Quad Series, but has one eye on The World Cup Netball next year in Liverpool.

“I was informed a few weeks ago if I was interested in the role, it’s a role I take a huge lot of responsibility into. We’ve got 11 months to turn a team into world champions”.

Fuller will also coach the FAST5 Ferns - Netball World Series in October against Australia, England, Jamaica, Malawi and South Africa in Melbourne. She will be assisted by current Mystics coach Helene Wilson.

Fuller says, "I’ve never stopped coaching, only coaching for a national team will be new to me. Coaching elite athletes and at high performance level is something I’ve done before".

The Silver Ferns will have their work cut out for them, first up in the Quad Series is second world ranked England. The Roses moved up one while New Zealand dropped in the World Ranking following their historic gold medal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, defeating the Australian Diamonds





