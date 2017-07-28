Death in West Auckland possibly linked to synthetic cannabis

Police are currently investigating the death of a 31-year-old woman who was found dead at an address in Kelston last night.

Police believe the woman may have been smoking synthetic cannabis a short time before her death, however, there may have been other contributing factors.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner who will ultimately determine the cause of death.

Police acknowledge there has been an increase in deaths in Auckland over the past few weeks that may be attributed to synthetic cannabis use.

However, Acting Detective Inspector Peter Florence says the public can be assured that Police are taking the matter very seriously and that we are doing everything we can to get synthetic cannabis off our streets.

“Every day, Police officers across the country are conducting search warrants and seizing synthetic cannabis and we are continuing to put suppliers and manufacturers before the courts,” says Acting Detective Inspector Florence.

“Just yesterday, our staff apprehended two people in St Lukes who were in possession of up to 3 kilograms worth of synthetic cannabis.

“They were both arrested and charged with Possession for Supply.”

Acting Detective Inspector Florence reiterates that it’s really important for the public to come forward and report anyone suspected to be selling synthetic cannabis or other illegal substances.

“If you know who is making and supplying synthetic cannabis then please contact your local Police station.

You can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

“This is causing harm to our community, and we urge those smoking synthetic cannabis to stop immediately and seek help.”