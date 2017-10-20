Davis unfazed if Peters becomes Deputy Prime Minister

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis says he is relaxed about Winston Peters being offered the Deputy Prime Minister role.

Davis spoke to Māori TV’s Kawekōrero Reporters and told the panel about the roles he is interested in.

“In terms of the portfolio, well I’ll be grateful with anything Jacinda gives me,” said Davis.

“Obviously I’ve got interests in kaupapa Māori as well as corrections.”

Davis says his initial aim if he does become Corrections Minister, is to stop people going into prison in the first place.

“That should be the number one mission of any government,” he said.

“To do that, we’ve got to make sure people are educated, people have good housing, people have good health outcomes, people have jobs.”

Davis says he also hopes to continue to represent his whanau up north in Tai Tokerau as well as the wider country.

The new Government will have 16 Labour ministers and four NZ First minsters in cabinet.