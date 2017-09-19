Topic: Elections

Davis holding court in Te Tai Tokerau poll

By Election Aotearoa , Heta Gardiner
  • Northland

A serious coup will be needed to unseat Labour’s Kelvin Davis in Te Tai Tokerau according to the latest poll.

Māori Television’s final poll of the Māori seats has Davis well ahead with more than double the support of the Mana Movement’s, Hone Harawira.

In the Māori seat of Te Tai Tokerau, Davis is holding court with 67.4% support as the preferred candidate.  Harawira takes most of the remaining share at 30.3%, leaving the Green’s Godfrey Rudolph well outside the kingdom on 2.3%.

Davis says, "I'm happy that I'm ahead but the concern is that people will think it's a waste of time even voting for me because it's in the bag."

Harawira won three elections and one by-election in Te Tai Tokerau.  His reign ended in the last election after joining German millionaire Kim Dotcom and losing his seat to Kelvin Davis.  Harawira ditched Dotcom and made up with the Māori Party who agreed not to stand a candidate in the northern seat against him.

But the Corrections portfolio and momentum of becoming Deputy Leader of a party on the rise has delivered high visibility and support for Davis across all age groups as preferred candidate.

Davis has 62.5% support among those aged 18-24; 65.9% among 45-54 and 70.6% for 65+.

Harawira scored 37.5% among 18-24; 31.8% for 45-54 and 26.5% for 65+.

In the Party Vote, Labour is building a formidable stronghold with 49.7% support as the preferred party.  The Greens are at 10.3% with Mana on 6.1%.

The Te Tai Tokerau poll was conducted by Reid Research from July 11 to September 5 with 400 enrolled voters and a margin of era of 4.89%.

Related stories: Elections

Latest Native Affairs Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    SYNTHETICS, Warning: there are disturbing images in this story; ORI TAHITI, Heiva festival celebrating Tahitian culture; LANGUAGE MATTERS, the Gumbaynggirr language part of curriculum at Woolgoolga High School, Sydney Australia; ARIOI TAHITI, a centre that helps Tahitian students.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Moerewa, fixing their own housing problems; P Family, a Palmerston Nth whānau and the reality of living with P; Christs College, compulsory te reo Māori included for all Year 9's; Elvis, Brendon Chase will soon be the first Kiwi to compete at Elvis world championships in Graceland.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs; Flood victims may sue council: EDGECUMBE AFTERMATH, Gangs KO killings: GANG FIGHT, Where the whakapapa are you?, and, It's Kaikōura not Kai-cow-ra.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Led by host Oriini Kaipara, the award-winning current affairs team investigate regional and national stories from a Maori perspective, as well as international indigenous news.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Who to trust? Ngāti te Whiti: Protecting dairy owners: Theft; Too high for prison: Decriminalise; Māoriwood: Tamahori.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: A warning to Tongariro tourists. Selling our water - 427 million litres at $943. Alpine water for sale. Nannies busking to save an icon.

    • Te Reo:Beginner

  • Native Affairs

    Tonight on Native Affairs: Desperately Seeking a Home, The Little School that could (Nuhaka), The Healing Arts - Tawhanga, and Wonder Woman (NITV).

    • Te Reo:Beginner

Most Popular

Top Topics

Editor's Picks

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community