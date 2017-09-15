Dave Dobbyn shares his passion for te reo Māori

Singer Dave Dobbyn expresses his passion for te reo following the release of his song Welcome Home in Māori.

The Kiwi icon was approached by rising Māori pop group Maimoa to translate the song into te reo to celebrating Māori language week.

Dobbyn spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters and says, “It was very scary to start with. I was slightly afraid of the idea, that’s probably why I really loved the idea.”

He says, “I had wonderful teachers. Maimoa from Voices of Our Future and also Te Haumihiata Mason.

The song, titled Nau Mai Rā in Māori, was translated by Māori language expert Te Haumihiata Mason.

Dobbyn says, “Once I started singing it, there was an ease, there was a flow coming out. It kind of took me by surprise.”

He says, “I know the journey I make here on in with regards to te reo Māori, will be a wonderful thing and an enriching thing.”

“I’m just glad there’s a Māori Language Week. There should be a Māori Language Week every week.”

Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori concludes this weekend but Mahuru Māori, for those speaking only Māori this month, continues till the end of the September.