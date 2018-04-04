Dame Kiri Te Kanawa to auction Goldies

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is auctioning artworks that she purchased over thirty years ago including works by the renowned artist Charles Frederick Goldie.

Te Kanawa's collection will go under the hammer on the tenth of April at the International Art Center in Auckland.

The art world are thrilled to have the opportunity to see the pieces and so are the general public.

The works are estimated to be worth $4-5mil so auction goers will need to have deep pockets.

It is a first in New Zealand to have three Goldie paintings up for auction at the one time.










