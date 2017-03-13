Damage assessment continues in West Auckland

A clean up and inspections of property and damage continue in West Auckland today after a deluge yesterday afternoon caused significant flooding.

The West Auckland suburb of New Lynn was severely affected after a sinkhole appeared and the main arterial route of the township flooded.

The intersection of Clark Street and Great North Road remains closed, with cordons in place. A detour is in place between Titirangi Rd, Margan Ave, Rankin Ave and Clark St.

At the height of the flooding yesterday afternoon, the Fire Service received and responded to a significant number of calls.

However, there is still some concern about some sites in New Lynn, including a commercial building with a suspected burst water main running through it.

In Kelston, 12 residents were evacuated from a multi-dwelling residential block. Response teams have carried out needs assessments and emergency accommodation was provided for those residents.

Needs assessments are also being carried out in other affected areas and residents are being provided with emergency accommodation, food and transport to other locations as required.

Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management Director John Dragicevich says. “Auckland Civil Defence and Emergency Management, together with emergency services, Watercare, Auckland Transport, Vector and Auckland Council’s stormwater teams, have been working around the clock to respond to areas impacted by the weather events that have affected the region since Wednesday,”

“Auckland’s communities are very resilient and we thank everyone for their co-operation and patience during what has been a challenging few days.”

Mr Dragicevich says Auckland Civil Defence has spoken to dozens of people who have been impacted by the storms and offered assistance, but encourages anyone who may still need help to contact Auckland Civil Defence on

0800 22 22 00.