Cyclone Gita spin-off to hit Aotearoa

The MetService has warned New Zealanders should prepare for the impact of Cyclone Gita next week.

But for the next few days the service says most of the country will experience relatively settled yet humid weather.

MetService senior meteorologist Lisa Murray says, “The latest information indicates that a deep low, currently Tropical Cyclone Gita, will impact New Zealand early next week. However, there is still a large spread of possible tracks and timing, leaving regional impacts uncertain at this stage - but likely significant.”

She says it is likely to be a high impact event which will affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island.

Although there is uncertainty about where and when Gita will cross New Zealand, Murray says models currently indicate that the centre will move over the North Island on Tuesday, with the effects starting during Monday.

“Tropical Cyclone Gita will transition into an intense mid-latitude low before arriving on our shores, but it will still be a significant and potentially dangerous system bringing heavy rain, gale- to storm-force winds, large waves or swells and storm surges. Local impacts are highly dependent on the track it takes.”

