Cyclone Cook hits Aotearoa

New Zealand is bracing itself as Cyclone Cook batters down the country. High winds are expected to reach 120km/h forcing disruptions across the Auckland region.

Te Kāea spoke to Aucklanders who were rushing to get home.

“The North Shore buses the queue has been right around the corner all morning.”

“My meeting has been moved to the shore because of what’s been going on with the weather.”

“Boss told me I better get back there even the fairy might get shut down.”

Cyclone Cook is expected to be as big as the storm that sunk the Wahine ferry 49-years-ago. Civil Defence says New Zealand is in a state of emergency.

Civil Defence Sarah Stuart-Black told Te Kāea, “Change Easter travel plans if necessary and put safety first no matter what."

Over 200 schools and tertiary institutions have been closed around New Zealand forcing students to make their way home early before public transport closed.

Minister of Education Hekia Parata says, “We all know that when a storm hits, schools are shut down, and it also could be due to the Easter break. However, once that is over, the schools will reopen.”

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the Auckland Harbour Bridge might close amid fears of 160km/h winds. However, that has been downgraded.

Metservice spokesperson Chris Noble says, “Most residents on the outer islands of Auckland chose to stay at home today. Waiheke and Great Barrier Island were expected to bear the brunt of the cyclone.”