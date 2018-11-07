Cycling for tamariki challenge passes halfway mark

Mana Williams-Eade's quest continues as he strives to pedal on a stationary bike for 6,300 minutes, a minute for every child in care in Aotearoa.

He's now been Cycling for Tamarki for well over 4,000 minutes since he began pedalling on Monday and hopes to complete the four-day and nine-hour challenge by Friday.

The keen cyclist, who himself grew up in care, is passionate about the well-being of children. He says he made an effort to train hard for the special event.

As well as general cycling training, he's done "two spin sessions a day for the last four months" and says getting on the bike for the challenge is great fun.

Williams-Eade is cycling for one minute for each of the 6,300 children and young people in care to raise awareness about their plight.

He says the public often view children in care as statistics but they each have a story.

"This event is about getting some of those stories out there so that we can all support young people to have a loving, caring, upbringing like I've experienced."

The public can watch the challenge live here.

