Cycling a minute for every child in care

Mana Williams-Eade is riding a stationary bike for 6,300 minutes in the centre of Wellington to raise awareness of the plight of children in care.

The keen cyclist, who himself grew up in care, is passionate about the well-being of children and young people in care who can't live with their parents.

On Monday he jumped on a stationary bike at Civic Square in Wellington and began cycling for one minute for every child and young person in care- a staggering 6,300 minutes (or 4 days and 9 hours).

Williams-Eade will ride night and day, through until Friday.

He'll only stop to rest or eat when someone gets on one of the two other stationary bikes next to him. For every minute they bike, he'll be able to rest for an equivalent time.

Williams-Eade says the public often view children in care as statistics but they each have a story.

"This event is about getting some of those stories out there so that we can all support young people to have a loving, caring, upbringing like I've experienced."

Last year, he rode from Wellington to Kaitaia raising $6,000 for Voyce Whakarongo Mai, an organisation that advocates for the voices of children in care.