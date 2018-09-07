Curran resignation accepted by PM

Embattled Broadcasting Minister Clare Curran has resigned.

Curran called Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last night offering her resignation, which the PM accepted.

“I have come to the conclusion the current heat being placed on me is unlikely to go away. This pressure has become intolerable. For the benefit of the government, and my personal well-being, I believe that resignation is the best course of action,” she said in a statement released to media.

Curran has been under mounting pressure following a series of slip ups including failure to disclose a meeting with Carol Hirschfeld, who was also forced to resign her role as RNZ head of content in the wake of the scandal.

Curran was removed from Cabinet after failing to declare a second meeting with a potential job applicant and has recently been under fire for using her personal gmail account to set up the meeting.

MP Kris Faafoi will take over Curran’s role as Minister for Broadcasting, while Peeni Henare will take over her role as Associate Minister for ACC.