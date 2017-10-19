Crusaders for housing, land and health named in Kiwibank Awards

The New Zealander of The Year Office has announced a number of outstanding Kiwis who will receive the Kiwibank Local Hero medals this year.

Among the recipients are:

Ricky Houghton from He Korowai Trust, which provides affordable homeownership for whānau in the North.

Pania Newton, a founding member of SOUL fighting to save Māori land in Ihumātao.

And Dave Letele, the founder of BBM or Buttabean Motivation, helping communities in South Auckland tackle obesity.

Presentations of Local Hero medals will take place at 16 ceremonies across Aotearoa.