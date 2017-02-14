Crews continue to dampen Hastings blaze

Firefighters have worked through the night battling several blazes that have swept through the Hastings District.

Fire crews have made good progress on a large fire in Waimarama.

A Civil Defence Emergency remains in place in the Hastings District after several fires yesterday.

There is now a limited threat of the Waimarama Road fire spreading any further.

The fire which ripped through more than 100 hectares of land in Waimarama Hawke's Bay is now contained however hotspots continue to be dampened.

Close to 100 fire fighters from all around the country including an injection of 20 members from the New Zealand Defence Force as well as eight helicopters with monsoon buckets are working around the clock.

"We did have flare ups but we have contained the fire to a line, we're now just strengthening those fire lines," says fire fighter Trevor Bullock.

He says they are no closer to understanding what has caused the fire that savagely burned through more than 130 hectares of land including a 40ha block of forest.

Waimarama Road is open but Craggy Range Road (off Tukituki Road) and Lopez Lane remains closed, however this is being reviewed this afternoon, with plans being developed that may allow residents to return home later today. There are 37 people still out of their homes from Craggy Range Road.

Fires in Colin White Road, Ripia Stream, Te Hauke, and Endsleigh Road are contained but fire crews continue to monitor them and dealing with flare ups where required.

Residents are asked to stay vigilant and keep an eye on Hastings District Council’s Facebook page, HB Emergency websites and/or your local radio station.

The public is being asked to stay away from the fires to allow fire crews the room to do their job and ensure the safety of everyone.

