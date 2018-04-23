Crater Hill, Pūkaki appeal rejected by Environment Court

Crater Hill (Ngā Kapua Kohuora) volcanic cone and Pūkaki Peninsula are to remain protected from Auckland’s housing boom thanks to a significant decision of the Environment Court.

The court has rejected an appeal by the Self Family Trust and interested landowners who sought to dispute the Auckland Unitary Plan, which zones the areas as rural land outside the Rural Urban Boundary.

The trust sought the inclusion of the land in the Rural Urban Boundary in order to allow up to 575 houses to be built on certain parts of Crater Hill.

Parts of Pūkaki Peninsula were also favoured by landowners as a future urban zone.

Planning Committee Chair Councillor Chris Darby said the appeal was a test of the Unitary Plan provisions.

“At the time the Unitary Plan was introduced, we were acutely aware of the need to protect the ‘green lungs’ of Auckland and ensure that the natural and cultural landscape of Auckland would be safeguarded.

“Council is committed to maintaining this as a priority and the Environment Court’s decision shows that we’ve been successful in protecting what we consider to be a remarkable part of our unique volcanic landscape.”

The court was satisfied its decision would have minimal impact on housing supply and prices.