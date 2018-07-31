Cooper Cres residents pulling together

Cooper Crescent in Ōtara has taken on their newest initiative, a South Auckland community fruit & vege stand.

The purpose of the stand is to utilise already existing resources in the neighbouring residential streets such as fruit trees, vegetable gardens and whatever food residents may have leftover to share.

It's said that the nearby Clayton Corner stand will be launching later today, and there are other stands being prepared to launch across South Auckland.

Reporter Tema Hemi will have more on this kaupapa tonight on Te Kāea.